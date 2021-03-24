Advertisement

Plan to limit turbines riles growing Kansas wind industry

Wind turbines
Wind turbines(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas legislative committee’s leader lit a political prairie fire with a proposal that critics say would end investments in wind energy.

State Senate Utilities Committee Chairman Mike Thompson said Wednesday that he is trying to protect landowners who fear that a proliferation of large turbines in their rural areas will drop property values and lessen their quality of life.

The Shawnee Republican is pursuing a bill that would impose statewide regulations on wind turbines. His proposal has split fellow Republicans and inspired a strong backlash from both environmentalists and economic development officials who see wind energy as a jobs creator.

Wind farms provide 41% of Kansas’ electricity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at a Wichita business reminds customers about the current mask requirement in Sedgwick...
Sedgwick County Commission rescinds local health order
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Missing man found dead in Butler County, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Community art box
4You: Wichita gallery community art box fostering creativity, supporting mental health
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in south Wichita parking lot
Sedgwick County businesses, attorneys weigh-in on lifted mask order
Sedgwick County businesses, attorneys weigh-in on lifted mask order
Sedgwick County mask sign
Sedgwick County lifts all COVID-19 restrictions
Wichita's Leslie Coffee Company is among local businesses still requiring masks, even though...
Sedgwick County businesses to make own decisions on mask requirements