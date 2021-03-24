Salina Police looking for man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder in domestic violence incident
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for a man accused of attempted first-degree murder and other charges.
According to a release, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of South College. When officers arrived on scene, Brandon Lambert, the suspect, fled.
An arrest warrant for Lambert has charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated burglary and assault, and other related charges.
Police said Lambert has contacts in Dickinson, Riley and Saline County, and is known to drive semi-trucks in north-central Kansas.
