Salina Police looking for man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder in domestic violence incident

According to a release, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of South...
According to a release, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of South College. When officers arrived on scene, Brandon Lambert, the suspect, fled.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for a man accused of attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

According to a release, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of South College. When officers arrived on scene, Brandon Lambert, the suspect, fled.

An arrest warrant for Lambert has charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated burglary and assault, and other related charges.

Police said Lambert has contacts in Dickinson, Riley and Saline County, and is known to drive semi-trucks in north-central Kansas.

