Advertisement

Sedgwick County businesses to make own decisions on mask requirements

By Grant DeMars
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Even without a mandate in Sedgwick County, you may still want to bring a mask with you if you’re planning to go out. While masks and social distancing in public are recommendations instead of requirements from the county level, individual businesses can still require the safety measures and deny service to those who won’t comply.

Among Wichita businesses opting to continue requiring masks is Leslie’s Coffee Company in the city’s Delano District.

“We have been trying to look at the CDC guidelines and what scientists are recommending as the best thing to do,” Leslie’s owner Sarah Leslie said.

The coffee shop started requiring masks before the city, county and state mandated them. At least for awhile, Leslie said that will continue.

“We will still be asking people to wear masks. We’ll still be wearing masks behind the counter,” she said.

Defense attorney Dan Monnat said that decision is well within the rights of privately-owned businesses.

“Private businesses have always had the right to impose non-discriminatory requirements on their customers,” Monnat said. “One example of that is the classic, ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service.”

He also said if you don’t comply with a business’s rules, you could face penalties for interfering with business or trespassing. But it’ll take more than ignoring a sign on the door to do that.

“First, the person has to be asked to leave and refuse to leave before they can be prosecuted for criminal trespass,” Monnat said.

Leslie said the safety of her employees and customers is the top priority.

“If people don’t want to wear a mask, we can still serve them. They can call in their order or order online and we can bring it out to them,” she said. “But if they want to come inside, we just ask they put one on.”

Once her staff is vaccinated and the CDC says it’s safe to gather without face coverings, Leslie said they’ll stop requiring masks at the shop.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at a Wichita business reminds customers about the current mask requirement in Sedgwick...
Sedgwick County Commission rescinds local health order
Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Missing man found dead in Butler County, no foul play suspected

Latest News

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
As vaccinations expand, COVID case decline stalls
Throughout the pandemic, many children have spent more time on devices, either for school,...
Cyberbullying risks for children rise during pandemic