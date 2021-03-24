Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in solving cold case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide after new technology made a computer-enhanced facial reconstruction possible.

The Sheriff’s office said the case involves a decomposed body that was found in a shallow grave near 55th Street West and 47th Street South in late October 1994. They said the man was likely murdered between June and October 1994 and not killed where their body was found.

The man was a white male, 20-30 years old, with a medium build, 5′8″ to 6′0″ tall, with auburn to sandy-colored hair.

Technology provided by the FBI and Smithsonian Institute, Department of Anthropology helped create a composite of the man’s face. Officials believe this can help solve the case if they can identify the man.

Those with information can contact Detective Guthrie at 316-660-5308 or at Michael.Guthrie@sedgwick.gov or you may submit your tip through Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 316-267-2111, or you submit tips at https://www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com/.

