Advertisement

4 Whataburger locations to open in Kansas City area, bring 700 jobs

Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Whataburger in Pineville, La.(Source: KALB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whataburger will make its debut in the Kanas City area this fall.

The popular fast-food chain will open three restaurants in Missouri: Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs - and one in Overland Park, Kan. The first location is set to open in the fall of 2021.

The company plans to hire more than 700 new employees in the Kansas City area this year. The company says it has already started hiring for positions such as restaurant manager and operating partner. Managers have the potential to earn over $55,000 a year. Hiring for team leaders and team members will begin in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Derick Chandler is scheduled to be extradited from...
Former Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Europe, faces child sex crime charges in Kan.
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Albert Wilson was released from prison pending a new trial in...
Albert Wilson released from prison, attorneys seek to resolve case ahead of new trial
On March 20, Wichita Trinity High School Matthew McFarren was arrested for unlawful voluntary...
Wichita teacher arrested for unlawful sexual relations with a student
Wichita police is asking for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Spencer Hewitt of Wichita.
Missing man found dead in Butler County, no foul play suspected
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said the case involves a decomposed body that was found in...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in solving cold case
According to a release, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 200 block of South...
Salina Police looking for man accused of attempted 1st-degree murder in domestic violence incident
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
Statewide virtual job fair this week
Chase ends in crash in Reflection Ridge yard
Northwest Wichita car chase ends in front yard of Reflection Ridge neighborhood