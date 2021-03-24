4 Whataburger locations to open in Kansas City area, bring 700 jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whataburger will make its debut in the Kanas City area this fall.

The popular fast-food chain will open three restaurants in Missouri: Lee’s Summit, Independence and Blue Springs - and one in Overland Park, Kan. The first location is set to open in the fall of 2021.

The company plans to hire more than 700 new employees in the Kansas City area this year. The company says it has already started hiring for positions such as restaurant manager and operating partner. Managers have the potential to earn over $55,000 a year. Hiring for team leaders and team members will begin in the coming months.

