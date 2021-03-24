Wichita police arrest man on multiple child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 56-year-old Tuesday on multiple child sex crimes.

Officers arrested Stacy Alan Munsell on charges of rape of a victim who is less than 14 years old, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The department said the arrest stems from an investigation by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit involving incidents of sexual abuse against five juveniles, The incidents occurred over a period of six years.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

