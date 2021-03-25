Advertisement

Cowley County couple honor family members who died from COVID-19 while receiving vaccine

The couple, Arlene and Kris Hotchkin, honored Mr. Hotchkin’s parents, Darrell and Phyllis, who died from COVID-19 in December just days apart.(Cowley County Health Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cowley County couple honored family members who died from COVID-19 while receiving their vaccinations Thursday.

The couple, Arlene and Kris Hotchkin, honored Mr. Hotchkin’s parents, Darrell and Phyllis, who died from COVID-19 in December just days apart. The couple held their photos while receiving the vaccine and posed for a picture.

“As Arlene said, ‘Phyllis was so excited for the vaccine to become available so we could all be together and hug each other again,’” a Facebook post from the Cowley County Health Department said.

That did not happen, but the couple were still thrilled to receive their vaccine and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the post.

