Doctor provides guidance for wearing mask even when not required

By Anna Auld
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Sedgwick County dropped its mandate for wearing masks in public, county leaders still recommend the measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Hospitalizations and total cases are the lowest they’ve been in several months, but medical professionals like Dr. Tom Moore with Wesley Medical Center in Wichita advise continued caution for now.

Dr. Moore said if your aren’t vaccinated, you should wear a mask anywhere where you can’t socially distance. Examples include on an airplane or if you work close to others or generally are in close contact with others who are not vaccinated.

Many cases come from close contacts, which includes someone spending 15 or more consecutive minutes within six feet of someone else with COVID-19. Dr. Moore said hospitals are in good condition currently and the only people they are seeing with COVID-19 are those who haven’t been vaccinated. He said he doesn’t want to see another surge due to spring break or new variants.

“The problem is when you go out in public, even if you have been vaccinated, you can still carry the virus and transmit it to people who are not vaccinated,” Dr. Moore said.

But he said if you and others you are around have been vaccinated, you can drop the mask. Even with Sedgwick County dropping its mandate, local businesses can still require customers to wear masks.

