Doses of Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine given in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The arrival of Sedgwick County’s first doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine led to long lines Thursday morning (March 25) at the old Central Library in downtown Wichita.

With about 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available with this first shipment, all of the appointments for the single shot were claimed last week. Anyone who had an appointment up to 11:45 a.m. Thursday was able to get the Johnson & Johnson shot. Those showing up Thursday afternoon received the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots approximately three weeks apart.

Within the state’s current rollout plan, vaccines are available to people within Phases 1-4. The rollout started with healthcare workers in the first phase and, in Sedgwick County, now includes all residents 65 and older, a wide range of jobs that require close contacts and people younger than 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk with the virus.

Moving forward, Sedgwick County said it will let the public know if and when it receives more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

