Advertisement

Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fled country charged with child sex crimes

Derick Chandler, a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who fled the country amid an...
Derick Chandler, a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who fled the country amid an investigation into child sex crimes, made his first appearance before a Sumner County judge on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.(Sumner County Court/YouTube)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy who fled the country amid an investigation into child sex crimes made his first appearance before a Sumner County judge on Wednesday.

Derick Chandler is charged with five counts including sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated indecent solicitation of a minor under 14 years old. All of which carry up to a maximum of life in prison, if convicted.

The charges stem from an August 2018 investigation by the Wellington Police Department.

During the investigation, Chandler fled the country to Istanbul, Turkey where he was believed to be going to joining the French Foreign Legion. Chandler was extradited from Budapest, Hungary to the United States on Tuesday. It’s believed he had been in custody for about 45 days prior to the extradition.

On Wednesday, the judge set Chandler’s bond at $1 million. If he bonds out of jail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and report to the probation office daily. He is also to have no contact with children under 18 years old.

Chandler is due back in court on April 1 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at a Wichita business reminds customers about the current mask requirement in Sedgwick...
Sedgwick County Commission rescinds local health order
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said the case involves a decomposed body that was found in...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in solving cold case
Wichita police arrested 56-year-old Stacy Alan Munsell on Tuesday on multiple child sex crimes.
Wichita police arrest man on multiple child sex crimes
A VW crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in Wichita's Reflection Ridge neighborhood...
Chase ends in crash in front yard of NW Wichita home

Latest News

An officer was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with their car in a south...
Police chase injures WPD officer after car goes into S Wichita home
Sedgwick County vaccine clinic
Doctor provides guidance for wearing mask even when not required
Sedgwick County mask sign
Doctor provides guidance for wearing mask even when not required
A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a train Wednesday night (March 24) in...
Pedestrian struck by train, critically injured in N. Wichita