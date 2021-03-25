Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fled country charged with child sex crimes

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy who fled the country amid an investigation into child sex crimes made his first appearance before a Sumner County judge on Wednesday.

Derick Chandler is charged with five counts including sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated indecent solicitation of a minor under 14 years old. All of which carry up to a maximum of life in prison, if convicted.

The charges stem from an August 2018 investigation by the Wellington Police Department.

During the investigation, Chandler fled the country to Istanbul, Turkey where he was believed to be going to joining the French Foreign Legion. Chandler was extradited from Budapest, Hungary to the United States on Tuesday. It’s believed he had been in custody for about 45 days prior to the extradition.

On Wednesday, the judge set Chandler’s bond at $1 million. If he bonds out of jail, he will have to wear a GPS monitor and report to the probation office daily. He is also to have no contact with children under 18 years old.

Chandler is due back in court on April 1 at 11 a.m.

