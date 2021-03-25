Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old teen accused of crashing a stolen Porsche SUV on Interstate 275 has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Alexander Lara was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a speeding 2018 Porsche Macan on Interstate 275 just north of State Route 28 shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday night and attempted to chase it with lights and siren activated, according to Sgt Charles Jordan at OSP’s Batavia post.

The trooper was unable to catch up to the SUV, according to cruiser video OSP released.

The chase remained at a distance throughout the entire chase, which lasted about a minute and a half, according to Jordan, until the trooper came up on the crash after it occurred.

Patrol officials said their preliminary investigation determined the teen was speeding in the SUV, which had been reported stolen, and lost control of it near the Wards Corner Road exit in Miami Township.

The Porsche ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to its final rest.

State troopers have said the teen was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected and airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at a Wichita business reminds customers about the current mask requirement in Sedgwick...
Sedgwick County Commission rescinds local health order
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said the case involves a decomposed body that was found in...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in solving cold case
Wichita police arrested 56-year-old Stacy Alan Munsell on Tuesday on multiple child sex crimes.
Wichita police arrest man on multiple child sex crimes
An officer was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with their car in a south...
Suspect vehicle strikes patrol car during chase, sending it into S. Wichita home

Latest News

The next hearing for the suspect will be in 60 to 90 days as investigators continue to work the...
Lawyer: Mental health assessment needed for Colorado shooter
"I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal but no other country has come even close,"...
Biden leaves door open for changes in Senate procedures to pass agenda
A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground...
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
Biden's new goal: 200 million vaccines in 100 days