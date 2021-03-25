Advertisement

Sheriff: At least 3 dead following tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County, Ala., Sheriff Matthew Wade confirms at least three people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

Homes are reported to be demolished in the area.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

No additional details concerning the deaths are are available at this time.

Meanwhile, Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.

