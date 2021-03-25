Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

EFFINGHAM, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation is underway into whether an Atchison County woman died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to an obituary at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 68-year-old Jeanie M. Evans, of Effingham “died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital from a reaction to the Covid vaccine.”

On Thursday, Eyewitness News reached out to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KHDE) regarding Evans’ death. The agency issued the following statement:

“KDHE became aware this morning of a death of a 68-year-old Atchison County resident. The resident was vaccinated in Jefferson County, and according to the Local Health Department, appropriate CDC guidelines were followed. During the waiting period following the vaccine administration, the individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided. The resident was transported to a local hospital where the individual later passed away. The death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol. Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.

The Local Health Department entered the death into VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs post vaccination, the case must be reported into VAERS. This process allows the CDC and FDA to monitor adverse events that could be related to the vaccination. As is standard protocol for any death reported in VAERS, it will be fully reviewed. The VAERS report will help to inform a more thorough investigation that can conclusively identify the specific cause of death of the individual.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the individual’s family.”

According to the VAERS website, 22 deaths were reported in Kansas after people received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. A total of 382 adverse reactions have been reported statewide.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.