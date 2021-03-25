Advertisement

Local businesses discuss options with mask enforcement

Wichita's Reverie Coffee Roasters is among businesses continuing to require its customers to wear masks.(KWCH 12)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Wednesday (March 24) voted to end the local health order, which means masks and social distancing, though still recommended in public, are now longer requirements from the county level. It is now up to businesses if they want to continue requiring those safety precautions. On Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with two businesses choosing different options.

Reverie Coffee Roasters shared its belief that it is not time to stop requiring customers to wear masks. Advanced Chiropractic, on the other hand, is a business that’s deciding to leave the decision up to its patients.

“It’s not time yet,” said Reverie Coffee Roasters Operations Manager Drew Perry. “It’s clearly not time for us to remove these expectations from people. By and large, our customers have not had an issue with that.”

While a different type of business, Advanced Chiropractic feels comfortable with deferring the decision to those with whom its employees work closely.

“I would say about 99 percent of (patients) have been really happy about it,” said Advanced Chiropractic Owner Casey Holt. “You know, I think I had one patient (Wednesday), she was more comfortable with us wearing a mask. We put one one. But I think everybody is pretty positive.”

Perry said the state should leave politics aside and keep people’s safety as the top priority.

“My personal opinion, it’s really abject failure of leadership on their part,” he said. “The governor has done her best to keep the health and safety of Kansans at the forefront of this, and it’s really become a political football, which is really disheartening.”

Even though different practices are taking place at both businesses, each said the ultimate goal is to continue keeping customers or patients safe.

“At the end of the day, it’s for the safety, not only for our customers, but for our staff as well,” Perry said.

While masks aren’t a requirement, Holt said Advanced Chiropractic is continuing to take precautions.

“As always, we’re wiping down tables, sanitizing our hands, that’s nothing new,” he said. “We did that before the pandemic. We’ll continue to do that after the pandemic.”

