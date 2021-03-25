Advertisement

Maine school shares online curriculum rooted in outdoors

A look at whether the model can make up for learning lost to the pandemic.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Bucksport High School’s Denise Michaud Smith learned to adapt her life science classes to an online experience. But she says nature’s big picture doesn’t neatly fit on a student’s screen.

“It’s much more difficult because they’re not using all of their senses,” Smith said. “You’re obviously not covering it as deeply as you would in a hands-on experience.”

Her school’s moved to hybrid classes, but that still limits classwork to the classroom.

150 miles down the Maine coast, a nature education center is trying to reconnect students with the outside world with another online class.

“The online is the starting point not the destination,” said Drew Dumsch from The Ecology School.

The Ecology School offers a web curriculum as seed for students before they see, touch, smell and ultimately learn in their backyard, local park, or forest. The lesson plans are a pandemic offshoot from the school’s usual student and teacher programming at their eco-friendly, no tech allowed campus.

“We really wanted to take that terrific work that’s been done in Maine for years and scale it nationally,” said Tara Carraro from Nestlé Waters North America.

Spokespeople for long-time partner Poland Springs said it’s a refreshing approach that can reach students around the world even after in-person visits resume.

“I think this is a pretty good opportunity for kids,” said Michaud Smith.

After doing her homework, Michaud Smith gave the curriculum high marks but did highlight two challenges. Digitally disadvantaged students won’t be able to connect online. In-person field trips may possible soon, but pandemic-strained budgets will likely need more time to recover.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign at a Wichita business reminds customers about the current mask requirement in Sedgwick...
Sedgwick County Commission rescinds local health order
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said the case involves a decomposed body that was found in...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in solving cold case
Wichita police arrested 56-year-old Stacy Alan Munsell on Tuesday on multiple child sex crimes.
Wichita police arrest man on multiple child sex crimes
A VW crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home in Wichita's Reflection Ridge neighborhood...
Chase ends in crash in front yard of NW Wichita home

Latest News

Shane Stanger, 46, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after police said they found...
Police: Wisconsin man faces numerous counts of sex-related crimes after victim comes forward with incriminating video
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground...
Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
Derick Chandler, a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who fled the country amid an...
Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fled country charged with child sex crimes
Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust