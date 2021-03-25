More clouds and cool temperatures Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our weather maker is on the way out and warmer weather is on the way in. However, the higher temperatures will not arrive until tomorrow and rain/drizzle is still falling on eastern Kansas. All areas will be dry by late morning, but clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s this afternoon.

A strong and gusty south breeze will help temperatures soar into the lower 70s on Friday afternoon. The weekend will be a bit cooler, but highs in the middle to upper 60s are above normal.

A sneaky storm system may produce a few storms on Friday afternoon and evening, mainly across north-central and northeast Kansas. While the activity will be isolated in nature, some of the storms may be on the strong side producing small hail and gusty wind.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy drizzle, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-10. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly clear; then clouds/fog return. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy and warmer. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 47.

Sat: High: 67. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 44. Sunny.

Mon: High: 72. Low: 50. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 75. Low: 42. Windy and warm; chance of afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

