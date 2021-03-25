Advertisement

Police chase injures WPD officer after car goes into S Wichita home

An officer was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with their car in a south Wichita home.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase early morning Thursday left a police officer hurt, as well as the suspect, and damaged a home near Washington and Kinkaid.

Just before 2 a.m. Wichita Police tried to stop a stolen car near 31st and Broadway, but the car wouldn’t stop.

An officer who was trying to parallel the pursuit was hit by that stolen car, sending it partially into a home.

The driver of the stolen car tried to run away but was caught and arrested shortly after.

The officer and suspect were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Several people were in the home at the time, but no one inside was hurt.

