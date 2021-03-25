Advertisement

Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris

It was painted in 1887
The sale of the work was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
The sale of the work was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was sold at auction Thursday by Sotheby’s Paris for 13.1 million euros ($15.4 million).

The sale of “Street Scene in Montmartre” was highly anticipated as it was one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still have been in private hands. The auction house had expected it to sell for between 5 million euros and 8 million euros.

Sotheby’s said the work had remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years, out of the public eye.

It depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre while he was lodging with his brother Theo. He left the French capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

It was among over 30 works being sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.

