Reports: Gov. Cuomo prioritized family members for COVID testing early in pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Adding to recent controversy surrounding New York’s governor, news reported in the Albany Times Union says Andrew Cuomo and New York’ health commissioner, early in the pandemic last year, directed high-level members of the state Department of Health to conduct prioritized COVID-19 testing on Governor Cuomo’s relatives, “as well as influential people with ties to the administration.”

The newspaper sources three people with direct knowledge of the situation. Those sources said members of Cuomo’s family, including his brother, his mother and at least one of his sisters were all tested by top health department officials, some several times. Andrew Cuomo’s brother is CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Officials in the Cuomo administration said the testing in March 2020 was not preferential as public nurses were taken to private homes in New Rochelle, the site of the state’s first outbreak, to test people who had symptoms or close contact to COVID-19., the Albany Times Union reported.

A senior adviser to Governor Cuomo criticized allegations of preferential treatmetn as “insincere efforst to rewrite the past.”

“In the early days of this pandemic, when there was a heavy emphasis on contact tracing, we were absolutely going above and beyond to get people testing — including in some instances going to people’s homes, and door-to-door in places like New Rochelle — to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional ones,” the adviser, Richard Azzopardi is quoted by the Albany Times Union. “Among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it.”

Still, an unnamed source in the report said people with close ties to the governor, including family members, would have their samples moved to the front of the line at the Wadsworth Center laboratory in Albany, which was initially the primary testing spot for coronavirus. The source said these were considered “critical samples.”

Chris Cuomo was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 late last March at a time when many in the public struggled to obtain tests.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced calls to resign in recent weeks after at least seven women have come forward accusing the governor of sexual misconduct. He’s also been criticized for his administration’s handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.