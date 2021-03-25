Rudd Foundation awards scholarships to 19 future Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The fourth class of Rudd Scholars includes 19 high school seniors in Kansas who will attend Wichita State University. The full-ride Rudd Scholarships cover tuition, fees, on-campus housing and “considerable networking/coaching support along the way,” a news release from Wichita State on the scholarship recipients said. All Rudd Scholars are from Kansas and will attend either Wichita State, Emporia State or Fort Hays State.

“I’m thrilled Wichita State will be a part of each of these new Rudd Scholars’ journeys,” said Bobby Gandu, assistant vice president and director of undergraduate admissions. “We are working together to educate Kansas’ high-achieving, high-potential high school seniors to be the state’s future professional workforce.”

Wichita State said the scholarship winners “will participate in many developmental activities outside the classroom, network with leaders in their future professions, build strong relationships among themselves and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.”

“Wichita State has benefitted immensely from the three previous classes of Rudd Scholars,” Gandu said. “They are thriving as student leaders, community-contributors and internship-earners. While they are a powerful network of great students, I see them individually as personable, professional and modest learners who continually exercise the Rudd Scholars’ values of work ethic, passion and grit as Shockers.”

Wichita State said the 19 future Shockers who won scholarships brings the total number of Rudd Scholars studying at the university to 62 students, the most of any Kansas Board of Regents institution. Altogether, Wichita State said there will be 103 Rudd Scholars at Emporia State, Fort Hays State and WSU.

Wichita State said this represents about a $4 million financial commitment since the program started in 2018.

“The Rudd Scholarship, sponsored by the Rudd Foundation, aims to remove financial barriers to a college education. Chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation,” the university said.

Rudd Scholars attending Wichita State:

Colby Barradas, Pratt Sr High School

Eliseo Barreno, Highland Park High School

Kyler Bernritter, Onaga High School

Kyra Byrd, McPherson High School

Lyric Darrah, Wichita High School South

Kyndal Dorzweiler, Hesston High School

Mackenzie Eden, Peabody-Burns High School

Kymora Freeman, Sumner Academy High School

Rafael Guereque, Hugoton High School

Rachel Hagen, Solomon High School

Peyton Herrenbruck, Baxter Springs High School

Lyndsy Hinman, Ellis High School

Madison McClain, Halstead High School

Alayna Nguyen, Wichita High School East

Adriana Owens, Hutchinson High School

Austin Rempel, Hillsboro High School

Christal Shaner, Insight School of Kansas

Aubrie Thomison, Rose Hill High School

Kian Williams, Hutchinson High School

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.