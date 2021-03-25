Advertisement

Rudd Foundation awards scholarships to 19 future Shockers

19 high school seniors from across Kansas will attend Wichita State University on full-ride...
19 high school seniors from across Kansas will attend Wichita State University on full-ride Rudd Scholarships.(Wichita State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The fourth class of Rudd Scholars includes 19 high school seniors in Kansas who will attend Wichita State University. The full-ride Rudd Scholarships cover tuition, fees, on-campus housing and “considerable networking/coaching support along the way,” a news release from Wichita State on the scholarship recipients said. All Rudd Scholars are from Kansas and will attend either Wichita State, Emporia State or Fort Hays State.

“I’m thrilled Wichita State will be a part of each of these new Rudd Scholars’ journeys,” said Bobby Gandu, assistant vice president and director of undergraduate admissions. “We are working together to educate Kansas’ high-achieving, high-potential high school seniors to be the state’s future professional workforce.”

Wichita State said the scholarship winners “will participate in many developmental activities outside the classroom,  network with leaders in their future professions, build strong relationships among themselves and serve to help the next generation of scholars through an active and connected alumni association after graduation.”

“Wichita State has benefitted immensely from the three previous classes of Rudd Scholars,” Gandu said. “They are thriving as student leaders, community-contributors and internship-earners. While they are a powerful network of great students, I see them individually as personable, professional and modest learners who continually exercise the Rudd Scholars’ values of work ethic, passion and grit as Shockers.”

Wichita State said the 19 future Shockers who won scholarships brings the total number of Rudd Scholars studying at the university to 62 students, the most of any Kansas Board of Regents institution. Altogether, Wichita State said there will be 103 Rudd Scholars at Emporia State, Fort Hays State and WSU.

Wichita State said this represents about a $4 million financial commitment since the program started in 2018.

“The Rudd Scholarship, sponsored by the Rudd Foundation, aims to remove financial barriers to a college education. Chosen scholars are expected to achieve a high level of excellence on campus in preparing themselves to be leaders in their profession and in their communities after graduation,” the university said.

Rudd Scholars attending Wichita State:

  • Colby Barradas, Pratt Sr High School
  • Eliseo Barreno, Highland Park High School
  • Kyler Bernritter, Onaga High School
  • Kyra Byrd, McPherson High School
  • Lyric Darrah, Wichita High School South
  • Kyndal Dorzweiler, Hesston High School
  • Mackenzie Eden, Peabody-Burns High School
  • Kymora Freeman, Sumner Academy High School
  • Rafael Guereque, Hugoton High School
  • Rachel Hagen, Solomon High School
  • Peyton Herrenbruck, Baxter Springs High School
  • Lyndsy Hinman, Ellis High School
  • Madison McClain, Halstead High School
  • Alayna Nguyen, Wichita High School East
  • Adriana Owens, Hutchinson High School
  • Austin Rempel, Hillsboro High School
  • Christal Shaner, Insight School of Kansas
  • Aubrie Thomison, Rose Hill High School
  • Kian Williams, Hutchinson High School

