Warming up; few Friday storms possible

Chances will be near and northeast of Salina into the evening
A few evening storms for northeast Kansas
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as warmer air advances back into Kansas Friday, a few storms will be set off in northcentral and northeast Kansas. The storms will move to the northeast fairly quickly and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the 30s and 40s with some foggy weather along and east of I-135. Highs will climb into the 60s during the afternoon with a gusty south winds returning to the area.

A cold front will move through early Saturday, but with more sun over the weekend, we should expect it to be warmer than it has for much of the week. Highs will be in the 60s with a north wind. It will be sunny again on Sunday with highs remaining in the 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-15. Low: 47.

Sat: High: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 39 Turning sunny.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 44 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; scattered nighttime storms.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 39 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Thu: High: 64 Low: 34 Sunny.

