Appeal denied for man convicted in 2017 rape, attempted murder of child in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday (March 26) announced its decision to affirm judgement against a man sentenced to life in prison for the June 2017 rape and attempted murder of a 7-year-old girl in west Wichita.

Corbin Breitenbach, who served as his own attorney, filed to appeal his case in November 2018. A jury found him guilty of attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary in the case in which investigators said he raped and strangled the girl almost to her death. DNA evidence was a key component in the prosecution.

On Friday, the Kansas Supreme Court said it affirmed the judgement of Sedgwick County District Court after Breitenbach appealed its denials of his requests for independent DNA testing, new counsel and standby counsel.

“The Supreme Court found there was no abuse of discretion on the part of the district court in denying those motions. It also found there was no violation of Breitenbach’s due process rights regarding disclosure of evidence,” the ruling said.

A 35-page document details the evidence in the case and grounds for denying Breitenbach’s appeal.

