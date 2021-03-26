‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you reported feeling a boom in south-central Kansas late Thursday evening. Video shared online shows a flash of light believed to be linked to the loud sound.

So a couple of hours ago we heard a loud boom and it shook our house. Ive seen a bunch of people from Ponca, Ark city, and Winfield wondering what that was. I think my security camera captured it! Posted by Justice Lee Anderson on Thursday, March 25, 2021

According to fireball.amsmeteors.org, people across Oklahoma also experienced the same event.

Around the same time, those who live on the west coast shared their videos of glowing debris traveling across the night sky.

Caught it in Portland just now! Was so amazing. pic.twitter.com/IQtKlvgeHk — JC Crowl (@jc_xvx) March 26, 2021

The National Weather Service in Portland linked it to the failed launch by Falcon 9 on March 9. On Twitter, astronomer Jonathan McDowell said “the launch failed to make a deorbit and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit.”

We have been getting a number of calls about this! This looks like what we have seen in all of your videos. Not official, but this fits the bill. https://t.co/UX3SMtYwP0 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.