‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you reported feeling a boom in south-central Kansas late Thursday evening. Video shared online shows a flash of light believed to be linked to the loud sound.

So a couple of hours ago we heard a loud boom and it shook our house. Ive seen a bunch of people from Ponca, Ark city, and Winfield wondering what that was. I think my security camera captured it!

According to fireball.amsmeteors.org, people across Oklahoma also experienced the same event.

Around the same time, those who live on the west coast shared their videos of glowing debris traveling across the night sky.

The National Weather Service in Portland linked it to the failed launch by Falcon 9 on March 9. On Twitter, astronomer Jonathan McDowell said “the launch failed to make a deorbit and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit.”

