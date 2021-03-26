Advertisement

District attorney files criminal charges against KS Senate majority leader

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday...
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail Monday night on a series of charges including DUI.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Friday announced that he has filed criminal charges against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop in connection with the senator’s March 16 DUI arrest.

Kagay announced that the results of the investigation, including a revised affidavit, were submitted to his office around noon Friday. He said that his office reviewed the investigation and he filed criminal charges including: Eluding or Attempting to Elude Police (Level 9 Felony); Driving Under the Influence (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor); Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanor); Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway (Infraction); and Speeding (Infraction).

With the filing of the complaint, an arrest warrant was issued for Suellentrop earlier Friday afternoon. Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, subsequently turned himself in at the Shawnee County Jail a little before 5 p.m. His bond has been set at $5,000

Suellentrop, 69, was arrested in the early-morning hours of March 16 after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 outside of Topeka. He then led police on a brief chase. The state senator was released from jail following his first court appearance.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Small meteors on star field, partial graphic
‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
Sedgwick County mask sign
For now, governor’s order in effect for Sedgwick County despite mask decision
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita woman among 2 killed in Cowley County crash
1 person was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting (March 26) at 13th and Oliver in...
Man dies after hit-and-run, shooting in NE Wichita
Appeal denied for man convicted in 2017 rape, attempted murder of child in Wichita
Michael Taylor, of Ohio, is accused of coming to Wichita to have sex with a 15-yaer-old girl....
Ohio man arrested in Wichita for sex crimes against minor