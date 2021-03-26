District attorney files criminal charges against KS Senate majority leader

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Friday announced that he has filed criminal charges against Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop in connection with the senator’s March 16 DUI arrest.

Kagay announced that the results of the investigation, including a revised affidavit, were submitted to his office around noon Friday. He said that his office reviewed the investigation and he filed criminal charges including: Eluding or Attempting to Elude Police (Level 9 Felony); Driving Under the Influence (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor); Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanor); Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway (Infraction); and Speeding (Infraction).

With the filing of the complaint, an arrest warrant was issued for Suellentrop earlier Friday afternoon. Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, subsequently turned himself in at the Shawnee County Jail a little before 5 p.m. His bond has been set at $5,000

Suellentrop, 69, was arrested in the early-morning hours of March 16 after allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 outside of Topeka. He then led police on a brief chase. The state senator was released from jail following his first court appearance.

