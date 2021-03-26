Advertisement

Does It Work? Ladder’s Little Helper

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For some, springtime means gutter cleaning and house paining projects. Even when the wind is calm, standing on a stretched-out extension ladder can be nerve wracking.

For Does It Work Wednesday this week, we’re finding out if a ladder tool that promises to keep you safe and protect your gutters works as advertised. To help us put the Ladder’s Little Helper to the test, we enlisted the help of Flint Rock Construction Owner Travis Littlejohn.

