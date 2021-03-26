Advertisement

Exploration Place offers free summer camp to 144 students

Source: Exploration Place
Source: Exploration Place (KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Exploration Place is offering 144 needs-based scholarships for students to attend either in-person or digital Discovery Camps this summer. It is the biggest scholarship opportunity in the organization’s history.

Exploration Place, the largest science center in the state, has seen extraordinary growth in demand for its STEM education programming in recent years.

The opportunity is open to students ages 6 - 13. Interested students are asked to submit a one-page essay, piece of artwork or comic strip. Applications are available at www.exploration.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 24, and recipients will be notified by May 15.

To be eligible, students must:

  • Meet camp age requirements by June 1, 2021
  • Have completed Kindergarten by June 1, 2021
  • Be eligible for free or reduced lunches or SNAP
  • Have transportation for In-Person Camps
  • Have high-speed internet and a computer or tablet available for Digital Discovery Camps
  • Submit information and essay, comic strip, or art by 7:00 p.m. CST on April 24

In-Person Camps will be offered June 1 - August 6, excluding the July 4th week, for ages 6 - 13. Each week there will be a new theme in robotics, coding, space, weather and more, depending on the child’s age. Camps for students ages 11 - 13 are offered in partnership with WSU Tech FutureMaker Lab.

Campers ages 7 - 13 will level up their coding, graphic design and game design skills in Exploration Place’s new Digital Discovery Camps. These camps will be offered five weeks during the summer and include two hours daily of Zoom instruction and daily offline DIY projects, estimated to average two hours.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history
Derick Chandler, a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who fled the country amid an...
Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fled country charged with child sex crimes
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot

Latest News

Everyone 18 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5th as Governor Ron...
Kansas to open COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible residents Monday
Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police locate mother, daughter reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018.
Fallen Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery
Chicks
Kansas Ag Update 3.23.21