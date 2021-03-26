Advertisement

Fallen Sedgwick County deputy honored with bravery ceremony

Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018.
Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) will deliver remarks at the Congressional Badge of Bravery Ceremony honoring fallen Deputy Robert Kunze III in Wichita at 11:00 am CST. Sen. Moran will also present the Badge of Bravey to members of Deputy Kunze’s family. This event is open to the media.

Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018. He served with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years and had previously served with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

