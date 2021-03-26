Kansas Geological Survey gives insight into recent Wichita earthquakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The string of earthquakes Wichita experienced earlier this month statistically aren’t a natural occurrence. That’s according to the Kansas Geological Survey which testified in Topeka Thursday (March 25) concerning the recent seismic activity that caught many off guard.

Now accepted as Wichita’s latest fact of life is still taking some getting used to.

“(It) is kind of disconcerting, especially since I was raised in Kansas and I never experienced those before in my life until probably the last two or three years,” said Wichita resident Brad Long.

On Thursday, the KGS provided some more insights on those earthquakes that have kept Wichita on edge

“The Wichita cluster, we don’t have any smoking gun. There’s nothing really here that really says dramatically that if it was induced, what caused it,” said KGS Senior Scientist Rick Miller. Statistically, it looks as though it’s an induced activity.”

Testifying before the House Energy Utilities and Telecommunications Committee, the KGS said since 2015, 64 earthquakes had epicenters in a two-mile radius in east central Wichita. Many of those registered between Thanksgiving 2020 and this month.

“It couldn’t be located in a worse place as far as (being) felt and as far as disturbing the public because that is a very populous part of the state there,” Miller said.

Miller said while the first quakes in the area around Thanksgiving statistically indicated a natural event.

“Has a 99.9 percent chance of being natural because we’re over due,” he said. We’ve been 73 years without an earthquake in the area that had been on a 30-year cycle.”

But getting into events three, four, and most recently, five, that math doesn’t support it. That had KGS start looking for a cause, which some people believe is linked to wastewater disposal injection wells. KGS said while that’s a possibility, they’re not seeing that in the data.

“We don’t see anything that looks like what would be the spiking that we would expect to see in order to have it stimulate this kind of event,” Miller said.

KGS said there is one benefit to all of these earthquakes and that is a better understanding of the fault structure deep beneath our feet.

“This particular cluster of earthquakes is lined up on a T of what appears to be two faults, and we had no idea (they) were there,” Miller said.

He said with pressures in south central Kansas exceeding triggering thresholds, it’s not outside the realm of possibility for more clusters of earthquakes to occur in Wichita.

KGS said it is still working to get more data as it investigates the recent earthquakes in Wichita. Based on available data, KGS said not to expect a quake in Wichita with a magnitude larger than 4.5.

