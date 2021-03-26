Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Barton County man with dementia

Carl Whiting
Carl Whiting(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Barton County.

Carl A. Whiting, 64, was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, in Barton County, near K-96 Highway.

Whiting is a white male, 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weighing 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and sandy hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black and orange New Balance shoes, and a gray v-neck sweatshirt.

Whiting has dementia and has a history of leaving his home and soliciting rides from drivers, oftentimes out of the county.

If you see Whiting or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-793-1920.

