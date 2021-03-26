Advertisement

KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers

The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not...
The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not to use auto dialers when trying to get through to a call center representative.(KDOL)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor again issued a request on Friday, asking people trying to get through to its office not to use an auto-dialer.

The agency said they do not work with the KDOL phone system and can’t respond to the menu prompts that get you in touch with a representative.

“They prevent anyone else from getting through. Because the auto dialers can’t get through, they keep dialing… and dialing. A human can’t compete,” said the labor department in a post on Facebook.

KDOL said on March 1, 2021, just 20 phone numbers called the Contact Center approximately 22,000 times. “And not one of those calls was able to get through to a representative.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history
Derick Chandler, a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who fled the country amid an...
Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fled country charged with child sex crimes
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot

Latest News

Bright flash in sky
Kansans reports feeling boom, seeing flash in night sky
Small meteors on star field, partial graphic
‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
Carl Whiting
Silver Alert issued for Barton County man with dementia
Does It Work
Does It Work? Ladder's Little Helper