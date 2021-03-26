KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor again issued a request on Friday, asking people trying to get through to its office not to use an auto-dialer.

The agency said they do not work with the KDOL phone system and can’t respond to the menu prompts that get you in touch with a representative.

“They prevent anyone else from getting through. Because the auto dialers can’t get through, they keep dialing… and dialing. A human can’t compete,” said the labor department in a post on Facebook.

KDOL said on March 1, 2021, just 20 phone numbers called the Contact Center approximately 22,000 times. “And not one of those calls was able to get through to a representative.”

