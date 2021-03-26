Advertisement

Mild this weekend

Highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a mild weekend across Kansas with highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few isolated storms will be possible over north central and northeast Kansas this evening. Some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Saturday will be dry under a partly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures will start out in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs reaching the 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north.

We will have sunshine statewide on Sunday as highs reach the 60s again. The winds will be lighter over central and eastern Kansas, though there will still be a bit of a south breeze for western Kansas.

Warm weather will continue Monday with highs in the 70s for most of the state with gusty winds ahead of a cold front, which will bring much cooler weather by Tuesday as highs fall back into the 50s.

Rain chances will also be lower across the Plains through the weekend and into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 37.

Sun: High: 70  Sunny.

Mon: High: 75  Low: 44  Sunny to mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 60  Low: 50  Partly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 59  Low: 36  Decreasing clouds; cooler.

Thu: High: 67  Low: 34  Sunny.

Fri: High: 73  Low: 41  Sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Small meteors on star field, partial graphic
‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
Sedgwick County mask sign
For now, governor’s order in effect for Sedgwick County despite mask decision
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history

Latest News

A few evening storms for northeast Kansas
Warming up; few Friday storms possible
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says warmer weather is on its way in with rain moving out of the area.
More clouds and cool temperatures Thursday
Decreasing clouds Thursday with highs in the 50s.
Drying out Thursday, much warmer Friday
While our Wednesday morning will be dry, the afternoon appears wet.
A dry morning turns into a wet Wednesday afternoon