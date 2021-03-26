Mild this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a mild weekend across Kansas with highs in the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few isolated storms will be possible over north central and northeast Kansas this evening. Some of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Saturday will be dry under a partly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures will start out in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs reaching the 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north.

We will have sunshine statewide on Sunday as highs reach the 60s again. The winds will be lighter over central and eastern Kansas, though there will still be a bit of a south breeze for western Kansas.

Warm weather will continue Monday with highs in the 70s for most of the state with gusty winds ahead of a cold front, which will bring much cooler weather by Tuesday as highs fall back into the 50s.

Rain chances will also be lower across the Plains through the weekend and into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 37.

Sun: High: 70 Sunny.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 44 Sunny to mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 36 Decreasing clouds; cooler.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 34 Sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 41 Sunny and breezy.

