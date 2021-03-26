Ohio man arrested in Wichita for sex crimes against minor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said late Tuesday night, March 23, officers booked a 46-year-old Ohio man into the Sedgwick County Jail in connection with a multi-agency investigation involving sex crimes against a minor.

Police said Michael Taylor’s arrest stems from an investigation involving the Wichita Police Department, the Wichita State University Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

“Investigators learned that Taylor had traveled to Wichita from Ohio on March 22 to meet with a 15-year-old female. Taylor and the female had been communicating on an internet platform and agreed to meet in Wichita at a local hotel,” Wichita police said. “The mother of the 15- year-old contacted Wichita State University police upon realizing that the child was missing. Wichita State Police conducted a check, at which point the child was located on the campus of Wichita State University, accompanied by Taylor. After being located, Taylor was taken into custody. Wichita State University Police Officers transported both to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit for interviews. At the time of the incident, it was determined that there was no relationship between Wichita State University and either of the persons involved. At no time was there any threat to the campus community.”

Police said “the investigation revealed that Taylor had engaged in unlawful sexual activity, and numerous electronic devices were seized from (his) hotel room.”

Wichita Police said further investigation is ongoing into multiple violations of state and federal law. The FBI is leading the investigation with the local agencies and the case against Taylor has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. T

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.