Advertisement

Police say suspicious circumstances in the case of a mother, daughter missing from Ozark, Mo.

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.
Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Ozark, Mo. call the disappearance of a mother and daughter as suspicious.

Police say Anna and Amora Rossi disappeared Thursday night. Rossi has blonde hair, brown eyes, 4′11″ with several tattoos. Amora Rossi, 2, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she left her house in a silver 2016 Honda CRV with a Missouri license plate BEOT2U.

If you have seen the mother and daughter or their car call 911 or Ozark Police at (417) 581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history
Derick Chandler, a former Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy who fled the country amid an...
Former Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fled country charged with child sex crimes
Mail truck stuck in pothole
Group brings awareness to large potholes in S. Wichita parking lot

Latest News

Deputy Sheriff Robert Kunze died in the line of duty on September 16, 2018.
Fallen Sedgwick County deputy honored with bravery ceremony
Chicks
Kansas Ag Update 3.23.21
The Kansas Department of Labor issued another request on Friday asking unemployed Kansans not...
KDOL asks unemployed Kansans not to use auto-dialers
Bright flash in sky
Kansans reports feeling boom, seeing flash in night sky