Wichita couple raises money to help employee, friend-in-need replace stolen bike

By Shawn Loging
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -While Brian Hoheisel was at work Tuesday, someone stole his bike outside of All Star Sports in west Wichita. Hoheisel, who is deaf, relies on his bike for transportation to and from work.

After the theft, Hoheisel’s boss and his friend, Stacie White, and her husband, Jonathan, quickly stepped in, raising the money to replace the stolen bike. In just a few hours, they managed to raise $2,500. On Thursday, they took Hoheisel to Bicycle Exchange where he had the opportunity to pick out and buy a new bike.

“Somebody did something bad and tragic, but that’s the exception, not the rule,” Jonathan White said. “The rule is that people are generally good, very nice and kind, and it’s somebody like Brian that deserves that very much.”

Through an interpreter, Hoheisel said he’s thankful for the help and described the outreach as “amazing.”

The Whites said they are going to use the remaining money raised to help repair Hoheisel’s phone, which often serves as an essential communication tool.

