Wichita woman among 2 killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old Wichita woman was among two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning (March 26) in Cowley County.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said the Wichita woman, Lindsey Nicole Nightengale, was a passenger in a Chevy Tahoe that left the roadway and rolled, coming to a rest in a ditch. The crash happened on K-15 near 232nd Road, south of Dexter.

The sheriff’s office said the Tahoe was traveling north when it left the roadway. The vehicle’s driver, 46-year-old Tracy L. Carr, of Tulsa, also died from her injuries. The sheriff’s office said Nightengale and Carr were ejected from the vehicle and both died at the scene.

A second passenger, a man from Tulsa, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

