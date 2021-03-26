Advertisement

Wichita woman among 2 killed in Cowley County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old Wichita woman was among two people killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning (March 26) in Cowley County.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said the Wichita woman, Lindsey Nicole Nightengale, was a passenger in a Chevy Tahoe that left the roadway and rolled, coming to a rest in a ditch. The crash happened on K-15 near 232nd Road, south of Dexter.

The sheriff’s office said the Tahoe was traveling north when it left the roadway. The vehicle’s driver, 46-year-old Tracy L. Carr, of Tulsa, also died from her injuries. The sheriff’s office said Nightengale and Carr were ejected from the vehicle and both died at the scene.

A second passenger, a man from Tulsa, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Small meteors on star field, partial graphic
‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
Sedgwick County mask sign
For now, governor’s order in effect for Sedgwick County despite mask decision
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history

Latest News

Ascension Via Christi in Wichita, Kansas
Local OBGYN addresses vaccine questions from women
Ascension Via Christi
Local OBGYN addresses vaccine questions from women
Cold case arrest in Kansas
Wichita man arrested in 42-year-old cold case
File image
Delaware, Michigan, Rhode Island added to KDHE travel quarantine list