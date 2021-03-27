Advertisement

Breezy and cooler today, nice Sunday

Breezy today, less wind Sunday
Breezy today, less wind Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A nice Spring weekend on tap for Kansas. North wind and a few more clouds behind a cold front, making it feel a little cooler today. Typical spring time temperatures with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph will be common statewide. Skies clear out tonight with a beautiful full moon to enjoy this evening.

It will be chilly to start the morning with lows in the 20s and 30s, however sunshine and light winds on Sunday will give Kansas a picture perfect Sunday. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s to near 70. A warmer day is expected on Monday, however the trade off will be gusty south winds. Gusts of 40-50mph will be possible with highs in the 70s to near 80.

A cold front moves in early Tuesday bringing another shot of chilly weather. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to the 60s on Thursday. Warmer weather expected Friday into next weekend with highs in the 70s. Dry weather will persist for the next 7 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 63.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 46.

Mon: High: 75 Windy, sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 45 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 59 Low: 34 Becoming sunny; cooler.

Thu: High: 67 Low: 34 Sunny.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 41 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny and windy.

