Delaware, Michigan, Rhode Island added to KDHE travel quarantine list

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment amended its travel quarantine list, adding several states and countries. Added to the list are the states of Delaware, Michigan and Rhode Island, and the countries of Hungary and Jordan.

Anyone who travels to Michigan, Delaware or Rhode Island or the countries of Hungary or Jordan on March 26 or later need to quarantine upon returning to Kansas. The quarantine travel list also includes anyone who travels to New Jersey or New York on or after March 12, the State of Palestine or Estonia on or after March 12, or Czechia, San Marino or Montenegro on or after Feb. 26.

“The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively,” KDHE explained.

You can find more information on quarantine periods on KDHE’s website.

Those who are fully vaccinated (meaning it has been greater than two weeks since they completed their vaccinations) are not required to quarantine regarding travel if they meet all of the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2- dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine)

Are within 6 months following receipt of the last dose in the series

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel

“Persons who do not meet all 3 of the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel,” KDHE advised.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.