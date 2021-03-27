Advertisement

Local event venues hopeful for concerts in early June, ask people to follow rules

By Carolina Loera
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With coronavirus numbers decreasing and restrictions being lifted, entertainment venues are hopeful to get back to work.

Many who work in the entertainment industry have been out of work since March of 2020. But with COVID-19 cases decreasing, and the vaccination rollout progressing, owner of Wave and The Cotillion, Adam Hartke said there’s hope.

“Everybody’s been figuring out ways to get by. But we feel hopeful that this is all starting to wind down and we’ll be able to get back to work.” said Hartke. “We are just hoping that folks get out and get their vaccinations, and continue to be responsible and do what they’re doing now. Let’s get this behind us.”

Hartke said he hopes concerts and evens will be back by early June, and people in the event-venue industry are asking the community to support by following 10 simple rules.

“A friend with the national venue association came up with it,” said Hartke. “It really hit home. He was completely on point with his words, and obviously it resonated with a lot of people.”

Among those 10 rules, venues are asking people to support local artists by purchasing a ticket to a show. They also ask to wear your mask during the events. If you can’t make it, they say a like or share on social media will help them out.

“I’m just hopeful that people can wrap their heads around the new world that we’re living in for the time being,” said Hartke. “Be respectful, courteous and kind, and show up to shows and support venues and local music.”

Hartke said there’s a few shows scheduled for late May at The Cotillion.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Patrol car strikes Wichita home
Family thankful no one hurt after patrol car strikes bedroom during chase in S. Wichita
Small meteors on star field, partial graphic
‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
Sedgwick County mask sign
For now, governor’s order in effect for Sedgwick County despite mask decision
Retired Haysville teacher Sondra Stieber practices use of her new bionic arm.
Retired Haysville teacher back home after making medical history

Latest News

Event Venues in Kansas
Event Venues in Kansas
Ceremony honoring Robert Kunze
Fallen deputy honored with Congressional Badge of Bravery
VAERS
Local doctor discusses death of woman following COVID-19 vaccine
Mask order update
Sedgwick County leaders address confusion about health order, mask mandate