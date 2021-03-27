Advertisement

Local restaurant wants to show appreciation for first responders, offering free meal

First Responders Appreciation Day
By Carolina Loera
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita BBQ Store wants to thank first responders for all the work they do this Saturday.

The restaurant is having a Wichita Area First Responder Appreciation Day. All Wichita area first responders are invited along with their families. They also have a bounce house for the kids.

Other sponsors are also at the event who are offering discount on service products.

The event ends at 4:00 p.m. and is taking place at the Wichita BBQ Store, 6810 W Kellogg Dr.

