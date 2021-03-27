Advertisement

Sunny and warmer over the next few days

By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine will stick around and we’ll get warmer going into the next workweek.

Tonight, the sky will become mostly clear to clear. We will have lows in the 30s and it’s going to be breezy, with gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday, highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will be sunny and the wind will be mild.

It’s going to get even warmer on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It’s going to stay sunny through then, but the wind will increase, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

Then, a cold front will move through the state. We could get a light rain/snow mix in northwestern Kansas on Tuesday (leaving little impact), but the rest of the state will stay dry. It will get cooler though, with our highs dropping back into the mid 50s on Tuesday. It’s going to stay windy, too, with gusts around 40 mph possible.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday, but we’ll warm back into the mid 60s on Thursday, the upper 60s on Friday, and the lower 70s to start the next weekend. We’ll stay dry through then, with a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to clear. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 46.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 43 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 36 Sunny.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 45 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 71 Low: 49 Partly cloudy and breezy.

