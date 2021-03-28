‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months

LAKE PARK, Minn. (WDAY) - A set of newborn twins in Minnesota will be celebrating their birthdays not only on different days but in different months after they were born five days apart.

Heather Perry never thought the babies she was carrying, scheduled to be born in May, would enter the world in such a crazy, unpredictable way. In February, 25 weeks into her pregnancy, her water broke. She was hospitalized, and weeks later, labor began.

“That evening, I woke up feeling a lot of pressure, and I knew she was coming,” Heather Perry said.

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came five days apart and in different months. (Source: Perry Family, WDAY via CNN)

Baby girl Olive was born Feb. 24, nine weeks early. She weighed 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and her birth was so quick that her father, Chris Perry, actually missed it.

But Olive’s twin, baby boy Ashton, wasn’t ready to be born, so the doctors decided to wait. At one point, Heather Perry went into the neonatal intensive care unit to hold Olive while still carrying Ashton.

“Every time I would hold her, he would kick around in my stomach, like he just knew that she was up there but he was enjoying his extra space to sprawl out,” Heather Perry said.

Five days later, on March 1, Ashton finally entered the world. The gap means the twins will celebrate their birthdays not only on different days but in different months.

“It’s going to be a good story to tell at school, and everyone they meet they can tell that story to,” Chris Perry said.

The twins are still in the NICU, where they are slowly putting on weight. Their discharge date has not yet been set.

