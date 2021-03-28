Friends of hit-and-run, shooting victim speak out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say 31-year-old Charity Blackmon hit 57-year-old Merrill Rabus with her car while he was riding his bicycle near 13th and Oliver, Friday afternoon. Moments later, she got out of the car and shot Merrill. He died from his injuries.

Thanks to witnesses who followed Blackmon, police were able to arrest her on suspicion of first degree murder.

Close friends of Merrill are speaking out. Travis Cox, who has known Merrill for more than a decade, shared just a few ways Merrill’s friends will remember him.

“He was an angel,” said Cox. “He helped the people he helped because that’s what he thought God wanted him to do.”

Dedicating his life to helping Wichita’s homeless and people struggling with addiction after overcoming battles of his own gave him the ability to connect with those communities in ways many others can’t.

“He would go right in and be one of them, and you could see that because he was one of them, he could talk to them in ways others could not,” Cox said.

While Merrill’s death is a tragedy, Cox says we should use it to learn a lesson from Merrill.

“This woman, Merrill would love her more than he loved the rest of us, because he knew she needed the love more. Merrill would forgive her, this beautiful woman that really just needs someone to care for her. He would sit down and eat with her. He would forgive her, we probably should too,” said Cox.

