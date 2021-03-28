High fire danger Monday with warm and windy weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to get warm and windy on Monday, increasing the fire danger.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

It’s going to get warm on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The wind will be in from the south with gusts around 40-50 mph. When you combine the heat, wind, and low humidity, the threat for fires increases. We will have extreme fire danger on Monday.

The wind will decrease on Tuesday behind a cold front. It will get a lot cooler, with highs dropping into the 50s. We will have a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will stay in the 50s on Wednesday, then we’ll get warmer through the rest of the week. We’ll get back into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday, the 70s next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. Low: 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 20-25; gusty. High: 57.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 35 Sunny.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 67 Low: 45 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 72 Low: 48 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and breezy.

