Hunter Health vaccinates 1,000 during clinic

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hunter Health clinic is continuing efforts to make sure the community is vaccinated. During a clinic Saturday morning, it was hoping to vaccinate more than one-thousand people.

The outreach team has been spreading the word in zip codes with higher-than-average community members who are undeserved and disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“We’re really just trying to reach everybody at this point. We know there’s a lot of people who haven’t had the chance to get the vaccine, so we thought by opening it to those 18 and over we’d help those who haven’t had a chance yet,” said Tara Nolen, Community Health Manager.

Hunter Health says it vaccinated one thousand people during the clinic..

