Perfect weather today, extreme fire danger Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A picture perfect day across Kansas with less wind and plenty of sunshine. A cold start to the morning with clear skies and light winds across Kansas. Morning temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s, but remained a few degrees above freezing in Wichita. Sunshine and wind speeds less than 20 mph will allow for a nice warm-up this afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s to near 70 statewide. Tonight a weather system moves into the Rockies and south winds will begin to increase and become gusty after midnight. Under clear skies and the first Full Moon of spring, lows will drop into the 30s and 40s by daybreak.

Monday will be much warmer with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s across Kansas. The downside; south winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph for the majority of the state. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for extreme grassland fire danger. Wildfires will have the potential to spread rapidly, be careful with open flames. Avoid outdoor burning. A cold front moves in Monday night and passes through Kansas by Tuesday morning. This front will shift winds to the north/northwest and bring much colder air into the central Plains. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the 40s and 50s.

More sunshine and dry weather is expected Thursday through Easter Weekend with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s, even a few 80s are possible across western Kansas next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 47.

Monday: Sunny, very windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 25-35; gusty. Low: 43.

Tue: High: 56 Mostly sunny and windy, much cooler.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 36 Sunny.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 45 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and breezy.

