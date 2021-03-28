Advertisement

Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.

The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.

“I want the record to reflect that I am speaking with great difficulty,” Greenwald, 68, told the judge. “I want to the record to reflect that I am sweating profusely from the effort.”

He said, “I just can’t do this,” according to the transcript.

“I don’t contest the rule,” he said. “I just am not physically able to comply with the rule to do my job as a lawyer.”

Knipel, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring, insisted the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings.

“Forget about my personal experience with COVID,” the judge told the newspaper. “We have over half a million dead in this country. We have protocols. The most important protocol is wearing a mask.”

The lawsuit focused on a 2017 car crash that fractured the woman’s leg.

Knipel told the newspaper the woman would have legal recourse to continue her litigation even though he dismissed the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charity Blackmon arrested on first-degree murder
Woman arrested on first-degree murder after hit-and-run, shooting in NE Wichita
Small meteors on star field, partial graphic
‘Boom’ felt in south-central Kansas may be linked to debris from failed rocket launch
A Kansas obituary reads that 68-year-old Jeanie Evans died unexpectedly following a reaction to...
Kansas woman’s obituary claims she died from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Wichita police arrested 64-year-old James Herman Dye on March 22, 2021 in connection with the...
Wichita man arrested in 42-year-old Colorado cold case
Michael Taylor, of Ohio, is accused of coming to Wichita to have sex with a 15-yaer-old girl....
Ohio man arrested in Wichita for sex crimes against minor

Latest News

Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar,...
Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Good Samaritan uses Facebook to find owner of Purple Heart in Wichita
Good Samaritan uses Facebook to find owner of Purple Heart in Wichita
Friends of hit and run, shooting victim speak out
Friends of hit-and-run, shooting victim speak out