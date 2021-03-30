Fire crews mostly contain grass fires in Reno County after calmer winds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - After a day of calmer winds, fire crews gained the upper hand and now have fires 85% contained in Reno County.

Some hot spots remain mostly in areas with heavy timber, but outside crews were sent home. According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, the fires can be contained by Saturday.

Dozens of buildings and millions of dollars in property were saved by firefighters in two fires that occurred in Reno County Monday.

High winds and dry conditions started two separate fires, one between 95th and 108th Street on Plum, and another from 4th Avenue to 43rd between Kent and Willison that are only 50% contained.

Weather conditions will make it difficult for firefighters to continue battling the blazes, according to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

“As warm, dry, and windy conditions prevail, fuels have continued to dry out rapidly. Despite cooler conditions, persistent dry weather will allow for aggressive fire behavior state-wide into the weekend,” a Facebook post by the Hutchinson Fire Department said.

Despite the challenges, Monday, firefighters were able to save about $18 million worth of property.

Crews also saved 126 homes and 26 outbuildings. Residents affected by the fire were allowed back in their homes after a voluntary evacuation. One civilian injury occurred during the fire.

“The firefighters are tired, and beat up, but pushed through for their community and citizens,” the post said.

Fire crews anticipate that the fires will not be fully contained until Monday and encourage people to stay out of the area.

