Advertisement

Fire crews mostly contain grass fires in Reno County after calmer winds

Grassfire in Reno County, Kansas
Grassfire in Reno County, Kansas(Alexandra Capps)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - After a day of calmer winds, fire crews gained the upper hand and now have fires 85% contained in Reno County.

Some hot spots remain mostly in areas with heavy timber, but outside crews were sent home. According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, the fires can be contained by Saturday.

Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Beer 620-694-2870 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: BEER and ICE Wildland Fire...

Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Dozens of buildings and millions of dollars in property were saved by firefighters in two fires that occurred in Reno County Monday.

High winds and dry conditions started two separate fires, one between 95th and 108th Street on Plum, and another from 4th Avenue to 43rd between Kent and Willison that are only 50% contained.

Weather conditions will make it difficult for firefighters to continue battling the blazes, according to the Hutchinson Fire Department.

“As warm, dry, and windy conditions prevail, fuels have continued to dry out rapidly. Despite cooler conditions, persistent dry weather will allow for aggressive fire behavior state-wide into the weekend,” a Facebook post by the Hutchinson Fire Department said.

Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Beer 620-694-2870 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wildland Fire...

Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Despite the challenges, Monday, firefighters were able to save about $18 million worth of property.

Crews also saved 126 homes and 26 outbuildings. Residents affected by the fire were allowed back in their homes after a voluntary evacuation. One civilian injury occurred during the fire.

“The firefighters are tired, and beat up, but pushed through for their community and citizens,” the post said.

Fire crews anticipate that the fires will not be fully contained until Monday and encourage people to stay out of the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, March 29, 2021, a 15-year-old boy called 911 to report that he had shot his mother...
Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom
Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Clearwater on Tuesday.
3 injured in Clearwater crash
One person is dead after a Tuesday-night (March 30) crash involving a pickup and a semi near...
Inattentive driving suspected cause of fatal motorcycle, pickup accident in S. Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS
State board issues order sanctioning local EMTs, paramedics in connection with 2019 call
Hays teen hit by tractor-trailer, killed in Jewell County

Latest News

Andover Baptist Church in Andover, Kansas
Wichita area churches ready for more traditional Easter services
GOP lawmakers advance measure to tighten Kansas voting laws
Caden Nedbalek and Chris Chandler were driving east on Highway 50 in Harvey County for an...
Power washers douse fire, help save woman in Harvey County crash
Highway 50
Group steps up to rescue woman from fiery crash
Red Roof Inn
Police shoot armed woman outside E. Wichita hotel