Fire department: Discarded cigarette likely caused duplex fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department said a carelessly discarded cigarette likely caused a duplex fire in west Wichita.

The fire department said the fire caused about $150,000 damage to the structure and $75,000 in damage to the contents.

No one was hurt in the fire, but crews said high winds were a major issue.

A fire destroyed one home and damaged another in west Wichita Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the fire in the 2600 block of Yellowstone Court for the duplex fire. They arrived to find the home full of flames and called out a second alarm on the blaze. The fire consumed the duplex and then spread to an adjacent residence.

YELLOWSTONE DUPLEX FIRE Here's a look at the conditions firefighters faced while battling a fire in west Wichita this afternoon. https://bit.ly/3ryoKjL #kwch12 Posted by KWCH 12 Eyewitness News on Monday, March 29, 2021

Neighbors captured photos and videos of the blaze. One showed wind gusts blowing black smoke at firefighters.

Two people were inside when the fire broke out. They are okay, but a dog is missing.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but say the wind was a major issue.

Fire destroyed a duplex in west Wichita on Monday. The home is located in the 2600 block of Yellowstone Court, near Kellogg and Maize. (John Burpo )

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.