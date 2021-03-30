Garden City PD: 15-year-old boy shoots, kills mom

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Monday after they said he shot and killed his mother.

Police said the boy, identified as Reese Hernandez, called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot his mom, Mallory, in their residence in the 800 block of East Pine Street.

Officers arrived and located Mallory with multiple gunshot wounds. Reese immediately surrendered to the police. Mallory later died at a hospital.

Reese is being held at a regional detention center on allegations of first-degree murder. Police are now asking for help in trying to figure out what happened.

“There have been questions about any leads we are following up on, any leads that come in, whether they are from social media or any other source. We are going to follow up,” said

Mallory was a sixth-grade communications teacher at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center in Garden City.

The district issued a statement on Tuesday on what it called a “terrible event that occurred which affects our entire school district community.”

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” said the district. “We have school counselors available to help students and staff through this difficult time. We are sensitive to the students’ and staffs’ feelings and while our sympathies go to Mrs. Hernandez’s family, we will continue a normal routine at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center.”

