Much less wind; nice Wednesday ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a much needed break from the Kansas wind is expected on Wednesday as high pressure rolls through the area. Temperatures remain cooler than normal, but for the end of March, it isn’t unusual.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a frost or hard freeze for much of the area. Lows will be down in the 20s and 30s with light north winds. Highs will recover to the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Light north winds should continue throughout the day.

Look for a south breeze on Thursday as highs get back into the 60s. It will be even warmer on Friday with highs reaching the 70s in most of Kansas. South winds will be gusty Friday, especially over central and eastern Kansas.

The upcoming Easter weekend will be dry and quite warm.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 32.

Thu: High: 64 Sunny.

Fri: High: 69 Low: 42 Sunny to mostly sunny. Windy.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 52 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 55 Partly cloudy; windy.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

